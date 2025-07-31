German police investigate alleged sabotage that disrupted traffic on a key railroad

German railroad (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

German police are investigating an alleged act of sabotage aimed at the main railroad line between Düsseldorf and Duisburg, which disrupted regional and long-distance traffic. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

The fire broke out in a cable duct near Düsseldorf and was discovered when a train driver noticed smoke and raised the alarm.

Deutsche Bahn warned of significant delays, changed train routes and canceled stops at several stations in the region.

The railroad operator announced that high-speed rail lines to Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, as well as connections to northern and southern Germany and the Netherlands, were also affected.

The cables in the affected section of the tunnel were damaged and will need to be replaced. Law enforcement officials believe it was an act of sabotage. The investigation is ongoing.

On July 27, several people were killed as a result of the derailment of a passenger train in southwestern Germany. The accident occurred near Riedlingen.