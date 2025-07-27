A passenger train derails in Germany, killing and injuring people

Friedrich Merz expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the accident

On Sunday, July 27, several people were killed when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany. This was reported by the TV channel BBC.

The accident occurred near Riedlingen, near Stuttgart.

At least two cars derailed in a wooded area at about 18:10 local time (19:10 Kyiv time).

About 100 people were on the train at the time of the accident. Police told reporters that at least three people were injured. No death toll was reported.

It is also known that shortly before the accident there was a storm in the area.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in his post on social network X said that he "grieves for the victims" and expressed his "deepest condolences" to their families.

He said he was in close contact with the Ministers of Interior and Transport and asked them to provide all necessary support to the emergency services.

