The State Department has confirmed the US withdrawal from UNESCO: Organization has departed from its founding mission

US participation in international organizations should further strengthen the country, says State Department spokeswoman

Tammy Bruce (Photo: flickr)

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the US withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). According to her, the organization has departed from its founding mission.

She noted that on July 22, the United States announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO. Washington believes that not only is it no longer fulfilling its mission, but many other UN organizations are as well.

"Going forward, U.S. engagement in international organizations should make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Bruce said.

The day before, the decision was made by US President Donald Trump, , as reported by Reuters and The New York Post. He explained it by UNESCO's "anti-American and anti-Israeli policies" and "awakened" agenda.

This is the second US withdrawal from the organization. The first one took place in 2017 and was also initiated by Trump.