"This is not fake." Trump confirmed that there is famine in Gaza and promised to help with food

The US President stated that Israel cannot stop the war because of the hostages still being held by Hamas

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed that the population of Gaza is suffering from hunger, therefore the United States intends to supply humanitarian aid to the enclave. He said this... stated / declared / said during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Great Britain By Kieron Starmer in Scotland.

"This is a real death from starvation. I can see it, and it can't be faked," he said.

Trump added that the US was going to deliver "some good, solid food" to Gaza.

"So we will be even more involved. We have already done some airlifts, some airdrops, and people are running for it. We can save a lot of people," the US President said.

When asked by a journalist what responsibility Israel bears for restricting aid to Gaza, Trump reminded him of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"Israel bears a great responsibility. They are hampered by the fact that Hamas is still holding approximately 20 hostages. The people of Israel are very concerned about them, which is very interesting. You could say they are more concerned with retaliation than with the 20 hostages. But they really want those 20 hostages to live," the American leader stated.

However, he added that Israel could do a lot to increase aid to Gaza.