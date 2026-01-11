Trump announces suspension of oil supplies to Cuba and calls for a deal "before it's too late"
President of the United States of America Donald Trump called on the Cuban authorities to conclude an agreement with the United States. In the social network True Social, he warned on the complete cessation of oil and money supplies to the island.
According to Trump, for many years, Cuba has existed at the expense of significant resources from Venezuela in exchange for providing "security services" to Venezuelan dictators.
Trump said that after the US attack, most of the Cubans involved in these processes were killed. Venezuela no longer needs such protection "from the thugs and extortionists who have held them hostage for so many years."
"No more oil or money for Cuba – zero! I strongly urge them to make a deal before it's too late," he wrote.
- On the night of January 3, in the Venezuelan capital explosions were heard and aircraft were flying. Later it became known that the United States carried out in the country of operation.
- Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela, accused of drug trafficking. At the trial on January 5, Maduro did not recognize,i'm guilty as charged.
- on January 9, Trump said that oil from Venezuela sell "indefinitely". According to him, the United States made money on oil 4 billion per day.
