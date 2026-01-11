Trump announces suspension of oil supplies to Cuba and calls for a deal "before it's too late"

The US President offered Cuba to conclude a deal with America, warning that the island nation would no longer receive oil and money

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schwarz)

President of the United States of America Donald Trump called on the Cuban authorities to conclude an agreement with the United States. In the social network True Social, he warned on the complete cessation of oil and money supplies to the island.

According to Trump, for many years, Cuba has existed at the expense of significant resources from Venezuela in exchange for providing "security services" to Venezuelan dictators.

Trump said that after the US attack, most of the Cubans involved in these processes were killed. Venezuela no longer needs such protection "from the thugs and extortionists who have held them hostage for so many years."

"No more oil or money for Cuba – zero! I strongly urge them to make a deal before it's too late," he wrote.