Trump declares himself "acting president of Venezuela"
Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schwarz)

President of the United States Donald Trump called himself "acting president of Venezuela". He posted a photo of himself stylized as a screenshot from Wikipedia published in Truth Social.

The picture shows Donald Trump. Under the photo is the caption: "Acting President of Venezuela. In office until January 2026".

Photo with Trump's signature as acting president of Venezuela
  • On the night of January 3, the United States held a special operation in Venezuela. The country's dictator Maduro and his wife they grabbed me, was taken to the United States and accused of drug trafficking.
  • At the first trial on January 5, Maduro did not recognize to plead guilty. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.
  • On the same day, Vice President and Minister of Oil of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez officially composed the oath of office as interim head of state.
  • on January 8, Trump said that the United States may carry out overseeing Venezuela and controlling its oil revenues for many years.