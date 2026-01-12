Trump declares himself "acting president of Venezuela"
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
President of the United States Donald Trump called himself "acting president of Venezuela". He posted a photo of himself stylized as a screenshot from Wikipedia published in Truth Social.
The picture shows Donald Trump. Under the photo is the caption: "Acting President of Venezuela. In office until January 2026".
- On the night of January 3, the United States held a special operation in Venezuela. The country's dictator Maduro and his wife they grabbed me, was taken to the United States and accused of drug trafficking.
- At the first trial on January 5, Maduro did not recognize to plead guilty. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.
- On the same day, Vice President and Minister of Oil of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez officially composed the oath of office as interim head of state.
- on January 8, Trump said that the United States may carry out overseeing Venezuela and controlling its oil revenues for many years.
