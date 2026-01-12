Trump declares himself "acting president of Venezuela"

The US president posted a post on social media in which he calls himself the acting head of a Latin American state

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schwarz)

President of the United States Donald Trump called himself "acting president of Venezuela". He posted a photo of himself stylized as a screenshot from Wikipedia published in Truth Social.

The picture shows Donald Trump. Under the photo is the caption: "Acting President of Venezuela. In office until January 2026".

Photo with Trump's signature as acting president of Venezuela