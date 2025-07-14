Trump will be the first president to make two state visits to Britain

Donald and Melania Trump (Photo: Samuel CorumEPA)

In September, the President of the United States Donald Trump will pay a state visit to the UK. This is a rare occasion when a president is given the opportunity for a second such visit. Trump already visited the UK in 2019 during his first term. This was reported by The New York Times.

On Sunday, July 13, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the American president will pay a two-day state visit to Britain from September 17 to 19.

Britain's King Charles III to host Trump and First Lady Melania at Windsor Castle, palace says.

The British monarch extended the formal invitation to the US leader in February in a letter handed to him by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to the Oval Office. Starmer emphasized the unusual nature of the re-invitation, saying: "This has never happened before, it's unprecedented".

Trump paid a state visit to Britain in 2019, when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. She hosted a banquet for the American president at Buckingham Palace and gave him an artillery salute. In the documentary about his political comeback, The Art of the Surge Trump showed off a book of photos of himself and the Queen, "which was fantastic, by the way," he said.

But Trump had a falling out with London Mayor Sadiq Khan just before his arrival, calling him a "loser" on social media and accusing him of running the British capital in a terrible way.

The article states that the timing of Trump's visit makes it unlikely that he will be honored to deliver a speech to the parliament. It usually does not meet in late September, as the country's political parties hold their annual conferences during this period.

This could create an uncomfortable contrast to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, who addressed parliament during his state visit last week, journalists noted.

Like Macron, Trump will be hosted at Windsor Castle, not Buckingham Palace, which is undergoing major renovations.

BACKGROUND. A state visit to the UK involves strict protocol and a high level of formality. It usually includes high-level meetings with representatives of the royal family, government and parliament, as well as ceremonies and events. An important part of it is discussing bilateral relations, international issues and economic matters. In addition, there may be visits to places of interest and cultural institutions. The heads of state or government take part in the state visit, which emphasizes the importance of relations between the countries.

On December 28, 2024, it was reported that Trump could become the first president in modern history to be received by the British royal family on two state visits.

Official royal family records dating back to 1954 show that no elected leader has ever paid state visits to Britain twice. Only two monarchs have enjoyed this honor in 70 years.