Trump's military parade will feature tanks, paratroopers and nine bands – AP

Detailed plans for a military parade for US President Donald Trump's birthday in June in Washington, DC, involve more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, nine bands, and possibly several thousand civilians. This is reported by Associated Press, which has the planning data.

The documents seen by the agency are dated April 29 and 30 and have not yet been made public.

This is the Army's newest plan for the long-planned 250th anniversary festival on the National Mall, with a newly added element – a major military parade – that Trump has been pushing for .

Army's anniversary coincides with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14.

According to the plans, the parade is expected to involve at least 6,600 military personnel.

Armored personnel carriers, tanks, artillery systems, helicopters, etc. are to take part in the parade. Historic vehicles and aircraft, parachute jumps and historical reenactments are also planned .

In addition, seven army and two civilian bands are scheduled to participate. The evening parade is expected to be followed by a concert and fireworks.

According to the agency, although the documents do not contain any cost estimates, organizing a parade of this magnitude is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars. The costs would include moving military vehicles, equipment, aircraft and troops from across the country to Washington, as well as feeding and housing thousands of troops.

During his first term, Trump had already proposed holding a parade after seeing it in France on Bastille Day in 2017. But that plan was ultimately scrapped due to the enormous cost – estimated at $92 million – and logistical challenges. Among them were objections from city officials who argued that bringing in tanks and other heavy armored vehicles would break up roads.