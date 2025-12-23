US creates more problems than it solves – Politico poll

The majority of residents of France, Germany, Canada and Britain consider the United States a "negative force," according to the survey

The White House (Photo: Depositphotos)

Most citizens of Germany, France, and Canada consider the United States to be a country that creates more problems than it solves. About testifies international poll by Politico-Public First.

In the UK, assessments of the US role are more mixed, but more than a third of respondents share a negative perception of the US role.

Read also The Battle for the Nobel. Why Trump turned out to be an outsider

When asked whether the United States supports its allies or challenges them, most Canadians chose the latter. Almost half of the respondents in Germany and France share this opinion.

In the UK, about four in 10 believe that the United States does not support its allies, and more than a third believe that it cannot be relied on in a crisis. Almost half of respondents believe that this creates problems for other countries, and 35% consider the United States a "negative force."

"Public opinion in democracies often reflects the sentiments of the elite. You probably see politicians in those countries expressing skepticism about the United States and the Trump administration, and that's reflected in public opinion polls," says Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council.

Read also Chaly says there is an ideological conflict between Europe and the United States

REFERENCE The survey was conducted between December 5 and 9, 2025, via online interviews. The study involved 10,510 adult respondents, with at least 2,000 respondents each from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The statistical error for the overall results for each country is ±2%. For smaller subgroups of respondents, the margin of error may be higher. The survey was conducted between December 5 and 9, 2025, via online interviews. The study involved 10,510 adult respondents, with at least 2,000 respondents each from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The statistical error for the overall results for each country is ±2%. For smaller subgroups of respondents, the margin of error may be higher.