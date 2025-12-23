US creates more problems than it solves – Politico poll
Most citizens of Germany, France, and Canada consider the United States to be a country that creates more problems than it solves. About testifies international poll by Politico-Public First.
In the UK, assessments of the US role are more mixed, but more than a third of respondents share a negative perception of the US role.
When asked whether the United States supports its allies or challenges them, most Canadians chose the latter. Almost half of the respondents in Germany and France share this opinion.
In the UK, about four in 10 believe that the United States does not support its allies, and more than a third believe that it cannot be relied on in a crisis. Almost half of respondents believe that this creates problems for other countries, and 35% consider the United States a "negative force."
"Public opinion in democracies often reflects the sentiments of the elite. You probably see politicians in those countries expressing skepticism about the United States and the Trump administration, and that's reflected in public opinion polls," says Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council.
- on December 9, Trump abruptly criticized Europe, calling it a "falling apart community" and its leaders "weak people.
- According to Politico, Trump's statements force eU leaders to consider a scenario in which Washington ceases to be the main guarantor of NATO's security. In this case, Europe will have to organize its own defense much earlier than expected.
