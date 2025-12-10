NATO may be left without the United States. EU discusses its own security system – Politico

The United States is not seen as a guarantor of security, so the European Union is strengthening its own defense and preparing to ensure security on the continent on its own

NATO (Photo: Depositphotos)

Statements by the US President Donald Trump about the weakness of the European Union is forcing EU leaders to consider a scenario in which Washington ceases to be the main guarantor of NATO's security. In this case, Europe will have to organize its own defense much earlier than expected. About reports Politico, citing unnamed EU officials and NATO diplomats.

In preparation for a possible change in the role of the United States, EU leaders are already testing a European model of security assurance, and decisions to support Ukraine are increasingly being made within a "coalition of the willing." At the same time, the alliance is exploring the possibility of deepening coordination within the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) or strengthening the European pillar in NATO.

Representatives of the EU defense ministries noted that consultations with U.S. officials on Ukraine's security guarantees had become "uncomfortable." Uncertainty also surrounds the use of NATO Article 5 in the event of an attack on one of the frontline states.

European officials recognize that it is no longer a question of whether Europe will have to take the lead in its own defense, but when it will. The EU is considering using the legal framework of Article 42.7 on mutual defense and clarifying the mechanisms for its application.

Against the backdrop of warnings of a possible Russian attack by 2028-2030, Germany is negotiating with France on the role of the French nuclear deterrent in European security. The key task for the EU is to move from rhetoric to practical steps.

Former NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu notes that it will be very difficult for Europe to quickly fill key defense gaps, especially within one to two years. According to three NATO diplomats, the Alliance has no plans in place for when the United States actually stops playing its role.