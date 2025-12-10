Pope warns that Trump is trying to weaken the US-European alliance

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: ERA / Giuseppe Lami)

The Pope Leo XIV believes that recent statements by the US President Donald Trump about Europe's weakness is evidenced by his desire to break or at least seriously weaken the alliance between the United States and the continent. About reports Sky News.

"I think that unfortunately some of the parts of this that I've seen are making huge changes to what has been a real alliance between Europe and the United States for many years... The remarks that have been made about Europe in recent interviews as well, I think, are trying to break up what should be a very important alliance today and in the future," he said.

When asked by a journalist whether he considered the US peace plan for Ukraine to be fair, the pontiff replied that he "preferred not to comment on it."

"So this is a program that President Trump and his advisors have developed. He is the president of the United States. He has the right to do that, but there are a number of points in it that I think many people in the United States will agree with, but many others will see things differently," the Pope added.