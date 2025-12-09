Zelensky meets with Pope Leo XIV in Rome: negotiations, prisoners and return of children discussed

Pope confirms readiness to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Vatican

Pope Leo XIV and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Vatican Media)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 9, he met with the Pope in Rome Leo XIV at his residence in Castel Gandolfo. About reported in the Vatican.

The press service said in a statement that the meeting was held "in a warm atmosphere." During the talks, the Pope reaffirmed the importance of ongoing dialogue and reiterated his "fervent hope" that diplomatic efforts would eventually lead to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The Pope reiterated the Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations.

Zelensky and Leo XIV also discussed the issue of prisoners of war and called for the safe return of Ukrainian children to their families. Similar topics were discussed during a meeting five months ago, the Vatican press service noted.

Following the meeting, the President addressed journalists, thanking Leo XIV for the audience and support, especially in the issue of the return of Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian delegation to the Vatican (Photo: EPA/VATICAN MEDIA)

Zelensky and the Pope (Photo: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI)