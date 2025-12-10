Chaly says there is an ideological conflict between Europe and the United States

Valeriy Chaly (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

There is already an ideological conflict between Europe and the United States, which may be followed by a political one, says former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly. He expressed this opinion in the interview LIGA.net.

The diplomat suggested that not only could Ukraine lose the "US mediator," but "we could end up with a Europe-US conflict."

"We see this before our eyes. The conflict is first an ideological one, which already exists. Then a more political conflict. And where will this push the United States? Well, unfortunately, it will push the United States into negotiations with Russia on issues that are not about the war at all," Chaly said.

In his opinion, the United States and Russia will then negotiate on the Arctic, nuclear weapons, etc. Chaly claims that US President Donald Trump can "come out this way".

"But is this the biggest threat to us? Earlier I used to say that we should keep Trump in this process as much as possible, personally. I won't say that now. Now we need to work not with Trump. He has said what he will do. Everything is clear now. He will not be on our side and is moving further and further away," the diplomat emphasized.

He emphasized that the American president is not putting pressure on Russia.

On December 5, it was reported that in updated strategy, Washington considers the cessation of hostilities in Russia's war against Ukraine to be the most important interest of the United States in Europe. At the same time, it does not call Russia the aggressor.

Bloomberg's analysis says that Trump's new strategy criticizes US allies, not enemies. In particular, it does not mention the DPRK and Venezuela.