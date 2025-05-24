US eases sanctions against Syria after Trump's promise

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a license authorizing transactions involving the interim government, the Central Bank and state-owned enterprises

On Friday, May 23, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order effectively lifting sanctions against Syria after the American leader promised to lift restrictions to help the country recover from the civil war. This was reported by Reuters.

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a general license authorizing transactions involving the interim Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as the country's Central Bank and state-owned enterprises.

The general license, known as GL25, will allow new investment and private sector activity, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has granted a 180-day exemption from the sanctions imposed by the Caesar Act. This allows the supply of electricity, water and humanitarian aid to continue without violating the sanctions regime.

"Today's action is the first step in realizing the president's vision for a new relationship between Syria and the United States," Rubio said.

Syria on Saturday morning, May 24, welcomed the lifting of sanctions, which the country's Foreign Ministry called "a positive step in the right direction to alleviate humanitarian and economic suffering".