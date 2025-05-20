EU decides to lift sanctions against Syria - Callas

She noted that the country has received support from the EU and will continue to receive it

Kaya Kallas (Photo: ERA)

The European Union has decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria. This was reported by EU High Representative for Diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

"Today we have decided to lift our economic sanctions against Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," she said .

According to Kallas, the EU has always supported Syrians over the past 14 years and will continue to do so.

on May 13, the US President Donald Trump. announced plans to lift sanctions against Syria after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad announced that in exchange for this, the new leader of the country may offer the US President a deal on mineral resources, reported The Times and Reuters.