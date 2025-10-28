US strikes four ships with drugs in the Pacific Ocean – video

Pete Hagseth (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

On Monday, October 27, the United States launched three strikes on four ships allegedly transporting drugs. About reported head of the Pentagon Pete Hegseth.

Americans attacked the ships on the orders of the US President Donald Trump. The vessels belonged to organizations designated as terrorist, which were engaged in drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, Gagset said.

"These four vessels, as our intelligence knows, were following known drug trafficking routes and transporting drugs," he emphasized.

During the first attack, there were eight men on board. During the second strike, four people were on board. During the third strike, three people were on board.

"A total of 14 drug terrorists were killed in the three strikes, and one survived. All strikes were conducted in international waters, and no U.S. military personnel were injured," the U.S. Secretary of Defense assured.

As for the survivor, the U.S. Southern Command immediately initiated standard search and rescue protocols. Mexico assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue operation.

According to Gagseth, the US Department of Defense has spent more than 20 years defending other people's territories, and now it is defending its own.

"These drug terrorists have killed more Americans than al-Qaeda, and they will be treated the same way. We will track them, we will build connections with them, and then we will hunt them down and kill them," he summarized.

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTOs) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific.



The four vessels were known by our intelligence.. pic.twitter.com/UhoFlZ3jPG - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 28, 2025

On October 23, the US military sent to the coast of Venezuela two supersonic heavy bombers the flight took place a little more than a week after another group of aircraft made a similar flight as part of a simulated attack exercise.

The next day, the United States imposed sanctions on Colombian President Petro as Trump sharply escalated the conflict with the country over allegations that its head refused to stop the flow of cocaine to the United States.