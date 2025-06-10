While Greta Thunberg flies to Sweden, other activists await trial in Israel

Israel deports some passengers of the Madeleine ship trying to reach Gaza

Greta Thunberg with part of the team (Photo: ORIETTA SCARDINO / EPA)

On June 10, Israel deported several passengers of the ship "Madeleine" bound for Gaza. In particular, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and three other of her associates who agreed to be deported left the country. Other participants in the raid are awaiting a court decision in Israel. This was reported by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Greta Thunberg and three other passengers on the Madeleine departed from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Thunberg is heading to Sweden via France. She is expected to be home by the end of the day.

Greta Thunberg just left Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France). pic.twitter.com/kWrI9KVoqX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2025

Two other activists deported on June 10 are French citizens. According to Le Monde, they are Omar Fayyad, a journalist for the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, and doctor Baptiste Andre. The identity of the fourth deportee has not been disclosed.

Eight other activists from the team remain in Israel for several days pending a court decision on their deportation.

"Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and depart Israel will be brought before a judicial authority in accordance with Israeli law to authorize their deportation," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The raid on the Madeleine ship, which was allegedly trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, has drawn mixed reactions from the international community. In particular, US President Donald Trump criticized Greta Thunberg.

"She's a strange person. A young, angry person. She's definitely different. I think she needs to take anger management classes. That's my main recommendation for her," Trump said of her, according to The Hill.

UPDATED AT 5:05 PM. On the afternoon of June 10, Greta Thunberg arrived in Paris, from where she is scheduled to fly to Stockholm in the evening, Le Monde reports .

At the airport, during a meeting with journalists, she accused Israel of kidnapping.

"They committed an illegal act by kidnapping us in international waters and, against our will, taking us to Israel, holding us at the bottom of the boat and not allowing us to get out," the activist said.

Thunberg called for the immediate release of the remaining Madeleine crew members who remained in Israel.

"I demand their immediate release," Thunberg said.