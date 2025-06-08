Israel decides to prevent Thunberg ship from entering Gaza

The IDF was instructed to take "all necessary measures"

Greta Thunberg (Photo: ORIETTA SCARDINO / EPA)

The Israeli military will not allow the humanitarian aid ship "Madleen" with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on board to enter the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

The official instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to take "all necessary measures" to prevent the ship from reaching the shores of Gaza.

"Israel will act against any attempts to break the blockade or aid terrorist organizations – at sea, in the air and on land," Katz said.

In the post, he calls Thunberg an anti-Semite and her associates "fellow Hamas propagandists," and says they should be turned back because they will not reach Gaza.

Photo: X / Israel Katz

Meanwhile, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, to which the ship belongs, responded by writing that Katz is again "threatened unlawful force against civilians."

"The 'Madleen' is a peaceful civilian vessel, unarmed and sailing in international waters with humanitarian aid and human rights defenders. This mission is independent, guided only by conscience and solidarity with Gaza," the post says.

According to the organization, on the afternoon of June 8, the ship was 160 nautical miles (296.76 kilometers) from Gaza.

The Flotilla claims that the ship briefly experienced signal jamming, but the tracker later resumed operation.

Madleen leaving Sicily, Italy, on June 1 (Photo: ORIETTA SCARDINO / EPA)

This is not the first time the organization has tried to break through the Israeli blockade: a month ago, it said its ship was disabled by a drone strike, Bloomberg reports.

Israel suspended humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza in early March, when a six-week truce ended. The government says Hamas is intercepting civilian cargo to fund salaries and recruit fighters. However, under growing international pressure, Israel has allowed limited aid deliveries.

At the end of May, the Swiss Humanitarian Fund for Gaza, supported by the US and Israel, began distributing aid to the population without the participation of Hamas.