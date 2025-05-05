Israel strikes Houthi port and factory in Yemen – video
The Israel Defense Forces reported that its fighter jets struck Houthi terrorist targets along the Yemeni coast. In particular, the IDF once again targeted the port of Hodeidah.
"The strike was carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime on the State of Israel, during which surface-to-surface missiles and drones were launched at Israeli territory and civilians," the Israeli military said.
According to them, terrorist infrastructure facilities in the port of Hodeidah serve as a "central source of supply" for the group. This harbor is used by militants to transport Iranian weapons, military equipment and other equipment intended for terrorist purposes, the IDF notes.
Videos are circulating online, allegedly from Hodeidah:
30 planes of the Israeli Air Force are striking Houthi targets in Yemen.
The Hudaydah Port, the largest port the Houthis have access to, has been particularly hard hit.
Israel and the US are obliterating Houthi terrorist targets in Yemen right now.
More than 30 planes are participating in the strike in Sanna and Hudaydah.
In addition to the strikes on the port, Israel reports the destruction of the Bajil concrete plant, located east of Hodeidah: it is an important economic resource for the Houthis and is used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure.
"This strike further weakens the Houthi regime's economic capabilities and its ability to build up military power," the IDF noted.
The Israeli army later reported that about 20 fighter jets and 50 weapons were used in the strike.
The military also recalled that over the past year and a half, the Houthi group has been operating under the leadership and funding of Iran to attack Israel and its allies, undermine regional stability, and violate global freedom of navigation.
The country's armed forces said they were "determined to continue to act, at any distance, against all dangers that threaten the citizens of the State of Israel."
This was not the first strike on Hodeidah; in particular, the IDF struck the port in July 2024.
On May 4, Iran's allies, the Houthis, carried out another attack on Israel, striking Ben Gurion Airport. The group said it was acting "in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to take retaliatory measures, but Tehran threatened to strike US and Israeli bases if they retaliated for the airport strike.
On May 5, Netanyahu's government voted to intensify the offensive against the Hamas group in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.
- Meanwhile, the Houthis have announced that they will impose a "comprehensive" air blockade on Israel – they will continue to attack airports.