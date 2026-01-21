Woman with Ukrainian and German citizenship arrested in Berlin for spying for Russia

She collected data on the location of weapons manufacturers, UAV tests and planned deliveries to Ukraine

Police (Illustrative photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

Prosecutors in Berlin have arrested a German-Ukrainian citizen accused of spying for Russian intelligence and providing information related to the war. This was reported by the media Tagesschau.

The woman has already been charged with espionage. According to the investigation, she has been transmitting war-related information since at least November 2023.

The arrested woman, who holds German and Ukrainian citizenship, allegedly collected data on participants in important political events, as well as on the location of arms manufacturers, drone tests, and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine.

The accused passed the information to a contact person who forwarded it to the Russian special service. This person was an officer accredited as a military attaché at the Russian embassy.

It is also alleged that the woman helped the contact person in the embassy to participate in political events in Berlin under false names in order to establish contacts.

As part of the investigation, searches were conducted in the apartment of the arrested woman, as well as in the apartments of two other suspects who are at large.

The other two apartments belong to former employees of the Ministry of Defense. The Federal Prosecutor's Office reported that the woman had tried to contact these former employees to obtain information.