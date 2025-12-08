Three Ukrainians detained in Warsaw with hacking equipment

Police (Illustrative photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

In Warsaw, police detained three Ukrainian citizens who were transporting hacking equipment. This was reported by the media PAP with reference to law enforcement.

Three Ukrainians were detained in the center of the Polish capital on Senatorska Street. The detainees are men aged 43, 42 and 39. A variety of hacking equipment was found in their car.

"In a conversation with the police, they admitted that they were 'traveling around Europe', that they had arrived in Poland a few hours earlier and planned to go to Lithuania soon," said Senior Sergeant Kasper Wojtecko of the central police station.

Items were found in the car that could even be used to interfere with the country's strategic IT systems, the media reports.

Law enforcement officers seized a spyware detector, modern hacking equipment, antennas, laptops, a large number of SIM cards, routers, portable hard drives, and cameras. The police clarified that the detainees were unable to name the purpose of the items seized by the police.

They were charged with fraud, computer fraud and obtaining computer devices and programs adapted for committing crimes, including an attempt to damage computer data of particular importance to national defense. The court sent the men to custody for three months.

On November 16, in Poland, it was the railroad was damaged on the route to the border with Ukraine. Prime Minister Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage.

On November 18, he said that Poland suspects two Ukrainians in the bombing of the railroad, who came from Belarus on the orders of the Russian Federation and fled to the same country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to accusations against citizens.

November 24 in Poland put forward charges against another suspect. He was taken into custody.