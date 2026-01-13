Two Ukrainians suspected of spying for Russia in Germany

German prosecutors accuse Ukrainians of attempting to send parcels with explosives on behalf of Russian special services. Another man is awaiting indictment

Handcuffs (Photo: Depositphotos)

Two Ukrainian citizens are charged in Germany with spying for Russian intelligence. About this said Federal Prosecutor's Office, noting that it was about subversive activities and preparation of sabotage.

According to the investigation, at the end of March 2025, Daniil B., Vladislav T. and Yevhen B., who is being prosecuted separately, sent two parcels with activated GPS trackers from Cologne to Ukraine. According to the prosecutor's office, the order for these actions came from the Russian intelligence service through intermediaries in Mariupol.

Read also 1418+ days of Russian shame

The purpose of the operation, according to the prosecution, was to collect information about delivery routes and transportation procedures, and subsequently to send parcels with arson devices. According to the case file, such parcels were to be set on fire in Germany or elsewhere on the way to the territories of Ukraine not occupied by Russia.

Daniil B. and Vladislav T. were detained on May 9 and 10, 2025, and have been in custody since then. on December 23, 2025, the prosecutor's office submitted the indictment against the men to the State Security Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart.

Yevhen B. was arrested in Switzerland on May 13, 2025 and extradited to Germany on December 23, 2025. He is also expected to be charged.