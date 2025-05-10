France wants direct talks between Ukraine and Russia after the ceasefire. The Kremlin rejected

Negotiations are possible after the parties agree to a 30-day truce

Эмманюэль Макрон (Фото: ОП)

France is ready to help initiate direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, but only if a 30-day ceasefire is reached. This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with TF1/LCI during his trip to Kyiv.

"We are initiating direct talks between Ukraine and Russia. We are ready to help," he said .

Macron said he was convinced that the allies would be able to reach talks between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, the goal is to show the unity between Ukraine, the US and Europe to end the full-scale war.

All sides must unanimously declare that the 30-day "ceasefire" is what has been discussed for months and that a ceasefire must be achieved, followed by peace talks, Macron said.

If the ceasefire is not respected, additional "much tougher" sanctions will be imposed, he summarized .

At the same time, the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire if the US and Europe stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, quoted him by ABC News. Until this happens, the Kremlin considers the implementation of this initiative impossible.