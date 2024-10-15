18 North Korean soldiers flee positions at Ukrainian border – source

Russian forces have begun searching for the escapees but are trying to hide the incident from their higher command, the source noted

Eighteen soldiers from North Korea have fled their positions near the Russia-Ukraine border in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, a military intelligence source told LIGA.net.

The incident occurred about 7 kilometers from the border, and the motives of the North Korean soldiers remain unclear, the source said.

Russian forces have started searching for these soldiers but are also attempting to conceal information about the incident from their higher command.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the military intelligence source informed LIGA.net that a "special Buryat battalion" was being formed at the base of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the occupying army, composed of North Korean nationals.