"Cannon fodder": US on possible North Korean troops in Ukraine war

Pat Ryder stated that this is something Washington will closely monitor

The United States will monitor the possible deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine to participate in the war on the side of Russia, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said during a briefing.

Ryder was asked to express the U.S. Department of Defense's position on the possible involvement of North Korean forces in the future. These speculations arose online following the bilateral agreement between dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

"This is definitely something to watch for," Ryder responded.

He said that if North Korean troops were to join Russian invaders in Ukraine, they would most likely become "cannon fodder."

"If I were the leadership of North Korea's military personnel, I would question the decision to send my forces as cannon fodder in an illegal war against Ukraine," the Pentagon spokesperson said.



