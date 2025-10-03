A large-scale fire broke out at a refinery in Los Angeles – video

A fire broke out near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, Los Angeles County

Fire at the Chevron plant (Photo: The Informant / @theinformant_x)

An explosion has occurred at an oil refinery in Los Angeles County, California, which has been followed by a massive fire. This was reported by CBS News and Los Angeles Times .

The explosion occurred at about 21:30 on October 2 (07:30 on October 3, Kyiv time). Police and firefighters arrived at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, 22 km from Los Angeles, after numerous reports of an explosion.

Although there are no threats to the public or evacuation orders, Manhattan Beach officials urged residents to keep doors and windows closed.

According to eyewitnesses, they heard the sound of a large explosion and saw bright flames.

"I thought they were throwing a nuclear bomb at us or something," 34-year-old Mark Rogers told reporters.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is coordinating in real time with local and state authorities to protect the local community and ensure safety.

According to the refinery's website, the refinery covers an area of about 40.4 hectares and has about 1,770 km of pipelines, processing gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel. It is estimated that the refinery employs 1,500 people, although no injuries have been reported .

A large fire has broken out at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, Los Angeles.

-Reports describe orange flames and thick smoke rising from the site.

-Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound.

-Fire crews were dispatched at around 9:35 p.m.m. local time,... pic.twitter.com/4Lz6eWICQx - Arash (@arash_Cosmo) October 3, 2025

University of California San Diego's ALERTCalifornia cameras captured the initial explosion at the Chevron El Segundo Oil Refinery, just outside Los Angeles, on the evening of October 2, 2025.



