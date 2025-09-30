A man was wounded by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop

On the afternoon of September 30, a 79-year-old man was shot in the center of Konotop during the work of air defense forces. This was reported to by the mayor of the city Artem Semenikhin.

He emphasized that the air defense bullet hit the man in the stomach.

Semenikhin urged locals to stay away from windows and not to go out into the streets as air defense forces work to repel Russian attacks.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is being prepared for urgent surgery.