Dictator Kim Jong-un and North Korean military (Illustrative photo: EPA)

North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms are taking part in assaults in the Kursk region, and there are already casualties among them. Details of the situation in the area were reported by the head of the Disinformation Center under the National Defense and Security Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

According to him, the Russians are betting on numbers and are trying to carry out assault operations with the help of the Koreans, when the task of the DPRK soldiers is to run under the blows of Ukrainian forces and occupy certain areas.

Regarding the qualitative abilities of these soldiers, they are "infantrymen who practice with Soviet weapons and run forward," Kovalenko wrote.

The head of the Disinformation Center noted that Russian propaganda will glorify the DPRK military in order to use them as a "horror story for the Ukrainian military and civilians."

"You shouldn't underestimate the enemy, but he is dying and you shouldn't believe in horror stories. Unfortunately, you will have to spend additional resources on this. However, Russia has dragged the DPRK into the war in Europe," he said.

Kovalenko believes that there is no doubt that sooner or later North Korean soldiers will flee to NATO territory if Europe does not now "make qualitative changes" in its attitude towards threats, and not rely only on the United States or Ukraine.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported preliminary data that the Russians had begun using North Korean military personnel in assaults on the Kursk region .

On November 25, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Bargylevych, reported that there were over 11,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia and that they had already participated in battles against the Ukrainian military.

According to Zelensky, the number of North Korean troops stationed on Russian territory could increase to 100,000 .