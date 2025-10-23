Car tires set on fire in front of Kyiv City State Administration on Khreshchatyk Street – video

Tires were burning under a building on Khreshchatyk, the fire was extinguished

An arson attack near the Kyiv City State Administration (Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service)

Tires were set on fire in front of the Kyiv City State Administration. This was reported to by in the Kyiv police.

According to law enforcement officials, police received a report that an unknown person had set fire to car tires near the administrative building on Khreshchatyk Street.

As of 13:30, the fire is localized.

Law enforcement officers detained a man believed to be involved in the arson. He was a local resident born in 1977.

He was taken to the district police department. Investigators are currently establishing the motives for the crime.