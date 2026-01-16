Court sets bail for Yulia Tymoshenko in the amount of UAH 33 million

Yulia Tymoshenko (Photo: Facebook/YuliaTymoshenko)

The High Anti-Corruption Court has not chosen a leader Homeland Yulia Tymoshenko a preventive measure in the form of UAH 50 million bail – set a lower amount of UAH 33,280,000. The hearing was broadcast on YouTube channel WAX.

on January 15, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that it would request bail for Tymoshenko in the amount of uAH 50 million. However, the Batkivshchyna leader said that the accounts had been blocked, so she will not be able to to post bail. On January 16, Judge Vitaliy Dubas ruled to partially approve the SAPO's bail request.

He also imposed certain obligations on the MP until March 16, 2026: to report to NABU detectives or the court at every request, not to leave Kyiv region, to surrender passports for traveling abroad, and to notify law enforcement of changes in residence or work.

Tymoshenko was also banned from communicating with a number of MPs about the circumstances of the case and the notification of suspicion.

There is no obligation to wear an electronic bracelet. Before that, Tymoshenko's lawyer called the possible obligation to wear an electronic bracelet "torture" because the MP is a woman and it is freezing outside.

"Your Honor, Yulia is a woman, right? Women's shoes are different from men's. And in the winter, in the cold, you have to wear shoes that, let's say, cannot be worn with an electronic bracelet. Well, this is actually torture," the lawyer said.