SAPO wants bail of UAH 50 million for Tymoshenko

HACC hearing to be held on January 16, prosecutors ask for bail for MP

Yulia Tymoshenko (Photo: Batkivshchyna press service)

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office will ask to appoint the leader of the faction Motherland and MP Yulia Tymoshenko a security deposit of UAH 50 million. About this in the commentary LIGA.net said Olga Postolyuk, a spokeswoman for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to her, a hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court is scheduled for January 16 at 09:00. The MP is suspected of offering bribes to a number of her colleagues.

"The prosecutor's office will ask for a bail of 50 million and personal guarantees," Postolyuk said.

Earlier, on January 13, NABU and SAPO, without naming names, said that the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada offered bribes other members of parliament. According to preliminary qualifications, the maximum possible punishment is 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

january 14 Tymoshenko was served with a notice of suspicion, but she denies the accusations and is convinced that it is a "political order."