Vlasenko calls the search of his office by the NABU illegal: This is pressure and revenge for my position

The MP emphasized that the search was conducted without the appropriate warrants and asked law enforcement officers to return the seized property

Serhiy Vlasenko (Photo: Andriy Gudzenko/LIGA.net)

MP Serhiy Vlasenko, who as of January 14 is attending a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committee called the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's searches of its own office as illegal.

"I attribute such attempts by NABU to revenge for my well-established public position on NABU-SAPO-HACC. And my political position on voting in the summer for well-known laws that reduced the ability of the NABU-SAPO to engage in "lawlessness," the MP said.

He noted that the alleged facts of "obvious corruption" in the High Anti-Corruption Court and during the competitions for judges' positions allegedly did not interest either the NABU or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Allegedly, the same as corruption in the independent Supervisory Boards of state-owned enterprises, allegedly illegal financing of PIC members, etc.

The MP also said that he had allegedly heard from colleagues and friends about "threats from the NABU and the SAPO" against him. But he noted that after being elected chairman of the provisional investigatory commission in June 2025, he sent letters to all law enforcement agencies asking whether they had any criminal claims against him. He received a negative response, in particular, from the NABU.

"So I'm curious to know why the NABU was so eager to get into my office. Perhaps they needed to have access to the PIC materials? And for the NABU detectives, I can publicly explain that I last used the flash drives seven or eight years ago, and maybe even more. Therefore, as soon as I return from a business trip (in a couple of days), I will ask for the return of my property," Vlasenko said.

The MP said that the searches were conducted without the approval of the investigating judge and without the consent of the prosecutor, under the guise of "urgency" of the investigative actions. He claims that NABU was informed of his business trip on January 10.

"I consider such illegal actions of the NABU to be pressure on me as a member of the Ukrainian parliament for my political and professional position," Vlasenko emphasized.

The leader of Batkivshchyna reported about the searches at Vlasenko's place Yulia Tymoshenko during a speech in the Rada. Commenting on the searches at her place, she said that law enforcement officers asked for the key to the MP's office and allegedly threatened to "smash the door" if she did not provide it. When the key was given and the door was opened, law enforcement officers "turned everything upside down" in Vlasenko's office and took the flash drives, Tymoshenko said.