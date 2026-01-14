Fox News: US to stop processing visas for 75 countries, including Russian citizens

In addition to Russia, the list includes Iran, Iraq, Somalia and other states

The US State Department has stopped processing all visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Russia. About this reports Fox News, citing a State Department memo that was obtained.

The media outlet did not name the full list of countries, but reported that it includes Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and others. It is not known whether Ukraine is on the list. The visas will be suspended from January 21 for an indefinite period.

The memo instructs consular officers to deny visas in accordance with current law while the department reviews its vetting and screening procedures. These citizens will reportedly be allegedly dependent on public assistance in the United States.

It is expected that a wide range of factors will be taken into account when making a refusal, including health status, age, English language skills, financial situation, and even the potential need for long-term medical care.

"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would be a burden to the United States and abuse the generosity of the American people," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement.