Tymoshenko claims she will not be able to post bail due to blocked accounts

The head of the Batkivshchyna faction said she wanted to pay bail with the money she received as compensation for persecution during the Yanukovych era

Yulia Tymoshenko (Photo: Batkivshchyna press service)

Head of faction Batkivshchyna, suspected of offering bribes to other MPs, Yulia Tymoshenko states that her accounts were blocked and that she would not be able to post bail.

"What is surreal? It's when you plan to pay bail in an openly ordered political case with money received as compensation for the political persecution of a certain 'dictator'. But you can't do it. Because your accounts have been blocked even before the court decision," she wrote.

So far, there is no official confirmation that the elected official's accounts have been blocked.

In her 2020 declaration, Tymoshenko indicated that she received almost UAH 150 million (148,345,441) as compensation for damage suffered from political repression in 2011-2014, during the time of the fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych. The compensation was received in the United States "at the stage of pre-trial settlement". The payment was made by the American law firm Reid, Collins, Tsai LLP.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Olga Postolyuk confirmed LIGA.net that agency would ask for Tymoshenko's bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.

A hearing of the High Anti-Corruption Court on this case is scheduled for the morning of Friday, January 16.