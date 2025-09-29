CPJ: Hundreds of accounts for pro-Russian influence on Czech elections found on TikTok
On the eve of the Czech parliamentary elections, almost 300 accounts were exposed that spread Russian narratives to influence the course of the vote. This was reported to by in the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The lion's share of such accounts was found on the TikTok network.
"The accounts are interconnected, commenting and reposting each other's posts, thus increasing their reach. They are coordinated by automated bots and are likely part of a Russian troll factory," analysts said .
According to the CPJ, Russia continues to actively use troll factories and other information influence systems to promote pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political forces in Eastern European countries and to influence election results.
- on September 22, according to Bloomberg, Russia has developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections to disrupt the country's course toward European Union membership.
- On September 29, MEP and head of its delegation for relations with Moldova Siegfried Muresan said that the victory of the pro-European Action and Solidarity (PAS) party in the parliamentary elections is a lesson for the whole of Europe on how to defeat Russian interference.
