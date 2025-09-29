CPJ: Hundreds of accounts for pro-Russian influence on Czech elections found on TikTok

Russian accounts that spread narratives favorable to Russia to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections have been exposed

Czech Republic (Photo: depositphotos)

On the eve of the Czech parliamentary elections, almost 300 accounts were exposed that spread Russian narratives to influence the course of the vote. This was reported to by in the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The lion's share of such accounts was found on the TikTok network.

"The accounts are interconnected, commenting and reposting each other's posts, thus increasing their reach. They are coordinated by automated bots and are likely part of a Russian troll factory," analysts said .

According to the CPJ, Russia continues to actively use troll factories and other information influence systems to promote pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political forces in Eastern European countries and to influence election results.