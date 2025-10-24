In the Czech Republic, volunteers raised funds for a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile in less than 48 hours. It is to be delivered to the Ukrainian army

Flamingo cruise missile (Photo: Darek pro Putina)

The Czech civic initiative "A Gift for Putin" raised the necessary amount of money for the production of a Ukrainian Flamingo missile for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in less than 48 hours. This was reported to by on the volunteers' page in X.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let me inform you that the fundraising for the purchase of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile, which will be called DANA 1, has been completed. In less than 48 hours, we managed to raise 12,500,000 kronor (about $596,000 – Ed.)," the post reads.

Martin Ondracek, the organizer of the initiative, commented to Novinky that the volunteers expected to raise funds in a week, not 48 hours, which exceeded all the team's expectations.

Asked whether the initiative plans to open a fundraising campaign for another missile, Ondracek said he would hold a new round of talks with Flamingo's manufacturer, Fire Point.

"I am entering the next round of negotiations with the manufacturer. We have an agreement that may come as a rather big surprise to the people who were involved in the creation of the rocket. I have to confirm it with them again by the end of the week," he said, without disclosing any further details .

The initiative "A Gift for Putin" announced the start of collecting money for the production of the Flamingo missile, which will be named DANA 1 – in honor of a Czech nuclear physicist – on October 21. Once paid for, the missile will be handed over to the Armed Forces, which will "decide when to use it and determine its target.".

REFERENCE The Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile has a range of up to 3000 km and a speed of 900 km/h. The warhead weighs up to 1150 kg. The missiles use a jet engine, probably originally designed for Aero L-39 Albatros training aircraft, of which Ukraine has plenty. The missile is resistant to weapons that affect electronics and uses special GPS systems with jamming resistance. Serial production began in the summer of 2025.