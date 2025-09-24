"Even in Kazakhstan". Zelensky tells where he is ready to meet with Putin
Ukraine and its partners offered Russia a meeting at the level of leaders in a number of different countries, including neutral ones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News .
"Both Trump's team and my team, the Europeans, including Macron and other leaders, and Turkish President, we all offered to meet in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, in Europe, in neutral countries like Austria or Switzerland. We said: Even if you want somewhere like Kazakhstan. We are ready," the head of state said .
Zelenskyy emphasizes that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin anywhere but Moscow.
Trump supports full return of Ukraine's territories and realizes the need for tougher measures against Moscow, Ukrainian leader emphasizes
- According to Zelenskyy, Trump had already realized that Putin was sharing with him "some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield." After that, Trump began to trust the Ukrainian leader more.
