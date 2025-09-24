"Even in Kazakhstan". Zelensky tells where he is ready to meet with Putin

Ukraine and partners offered different locations for the leaders to meet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Ukraine and its partners offered Russia a meeting at the level of leaders in a number of different countries, including neutral ones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News .

"Both Trump's team and my team, the Europeans, including Macron and other leaders, and Turkish President, we all offered to meet in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, in Europe, in neutral countries like Austria or Switzerland. We said: Even if you want somewhere like Kazakhstan. We are ready," the head of state said .

Zelenskyy emphasizes that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin anywhere but Moscow.

