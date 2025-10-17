FT: Putin's 'historic' tirade in Alaska has Trump raising his voice and threatening to leave

At a meeting in Anchorage, the Russian dictator began to tell him at length about Rurik and Khmelnytsky, which "embarrassed" Trump, writes the FT

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska (Photo: EPA)

During a meeting in Alaska on August 15, US President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war, but he rejected the offer and began a long "historic" speech that "embarrassed" the American leader. This was reported by the British Financial Times, which spoke to eight Western and Ukrainian officials and diplomats, as well as people in Moscow who know the content of the conversation between Putin and Trump.

According to several interlocutors familiar with the negotiations, in his "historical" speech, the Russian dictator referred to medieval princes such as Rurik of Novgorod and Yaroslav the Wise, as well as the 17th-century Cossack hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

He often mentions the latter two when he wants to prove his point that Ukraine and Russia are one nation.

Russian dictator says that "the war will end only if Ukraine surrenders and hands over most of Donbas".

According to the FT, a "dazed" Trump then raised his voice several times, threatening to leave. Eventually, he interrupted the meeting and canceled a planned lunch where the US and Russian delegations were to discuss economic ties and cooperation.

The FT writes that as Trump grows increasingly irritated with Putin, the US administration has allowed European allies to buy US weapons for Ukraine, hit Russia's energy infrastructure, and threaten Putin with selling Kyiv long-range missiles capable of hitting Moscow.

In addition, Washington has imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India in response to continued purchases of Russian oil.