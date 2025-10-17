It became known at what time Zelensky and Trump will meet

The meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States will begin in the evening of October 17, Kyiv time

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Office of the President)

on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will meet in the evening at 20:00 Kyiv time. This is reported by the resource Roll Call, which tracks the schedule of meetings of the US President.

The talks will be held in an informal setting over lunch and will be closed to the press.

According to Trump's schedule, after his conversation with Zelensky, he will travel to Florida. It is not yet known whether the two leaders will have a joint approach to the press.