It became known at what time Zelensky and Trump will meet
Kate Shyrokopoias
News editor at LIGA.net
on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will meet in the evening at 20:00 Kyiv time. This is reported by the resource Roll Call, which tracks the schedule of meetings of the US President.
The talks will be held in an informal setting over lunch and will be closed to the press.
According to Trump's schedule, after his conversation with Zelensky, he will travel to Florida. It is not yet known whether the two leaders will have a joint approach to the press.
- october 17 Trump called Putin and announced a meeting with him in Hungary in the next two weeks.
- They discussed, among other things, the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to the US president, Putin really did not like this idea.
- Trump also said that Ukraine would not cause World War III, and reminded that he had already ended eight wars, and this one could be the ninth.
Comments (0)