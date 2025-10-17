Trump: Ukraine will not cause World War III

Trump tells reporters about his conversation with dictator Putin and plans to meet with him in Hungary to stop the war

Donald Trump (Photo: Epa/Will Oliver)

US President Donald Trump said that World War III will not start because of Ukraine. He said this while talking to journalists at the White House.

"I did not start this war. It's a deal Biden, and I got caught up in it, and it was a complete mess that could have led to World War III. It didn't happen, but it could have happened," he said.

The US President once again said that Biden "started wars because he was stupid, and this would never have happened under Trump.".

According to him, "he doesn't know of any president who has ended wars, and he has ended eight, so this will be the ninth. All his efforts are aimed at promoting peace in Europe and "saving lives.".

"I do this to save souls. That's all I do it for. I'm not doing it for us. There is an ocean between us. I want to help Europe because they want the war to end, but they can't do it. And I can," the American leader said .

He noted that he plans to meet with Zelenskiy on Friday, October 17, and will see Russian dictator Putin in Hungary in two weeks. Trump added that sometimes it is "difficult for him to have meetings" because "these two (Zelenskiy and Putin) have a terrible relationship.".

According to Trump, more than 7,000 people died in the war between Russia and Ukraine last week alone.

"This does not affect our country. We are not losing Americans. But they are losing Russians, Ukrainians, mostly soldiers. And we believe that we will be able to stop this. I think that because of my relationship with President Putin, it will happen very quickly," Trump said .