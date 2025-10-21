"Guys, the Kremlin is not here". Drones massively attacked Rostov region of Russia – video

Residents of Bataysk, Russia, complain about drone attacks, "successful work" of Russian air defense causes destruction in one of the residential areas

Bataysk, Russia (Photo: TG Supernova)

On the night of October 21, drones massively attacked the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by propaganda Telegram channels and the local governor.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, residents of Bataysk heard many powerful explosions, and UAV debris allegedly damaged houses, shops, and parked cars.

The local governor, Yuriy Slyusar, said that in Bataysk, a wall of an apartment building on the western highway was partially destroyed, and the issue of resettling the residents is being resolved.

"Drones were shot down over Millerivsky and Tarasivsky districts, over Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don and Nedvigovka village in Myasnikivsky district," he said .

And in Rostov-on-Don, a resident of two private houses in the Proletarsky district of Rostov-on-Don sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of a UAV crash into two private houses.

Local publics report that a substation in the village of Nedvyhivka, Myasnykivsky district, came under attack, a fire broke out there, and the village was cut off from electricity.

A series of explosions also occurred in Rostov, after which eyewitnesses reported a column of smoke in the east of the city. In addition, residents of the Millerovsky and Neklinovsky districts reported the sounds of drones flying and subsequent explosions.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 55 allegedly downed or intercepted drones: 34 of them over Rostov region.

on October 15, an explosion occurred in Ufa near the Ufaorgsintez oil refinery.