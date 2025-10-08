Local elections are impossible during the war: Rada adopts resolution

The Parliament supported a resolution that effectively canceled the local elections to be held in October 2025

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada supported the continuous work of local councils in times of war and the recognition of the impossibility of holding local elections during Russia's military aggression. The draft resolution №14031 was adopted as a whole, the meeting was broadcast on the Rada channel.

"308 MPs voted in favor.

The resolution recognizes that the organization of preparation and holding of local elections in compliance with national legislation and European standards of democratic elections is impossible in the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and the martial law introduced in Ukraine in this regard.

The explanatory note to the resolution proposes to confirm the powers of the current local councils and heads elected in legitimate elections – they remain in office until new elections are held after the war.

The decision on new local elections will be made in accordance with the Constitution, the Electoral Code and the laws of Ukraine after the end of the war.

It is emphasized that the aggressor state – Russia – is responsible for the impossibility of timely local elections in Ukraine in compliance with democratic electoral standards.

The document states that the sustainable functioning of local governments and the exercise of their powers are prerequisites for observing the principle of continuity of power, ensuring law and order, national security, defense of the state and the life of territorial communities, etc .

The draft resolution was initiated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko, Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratyuk, as well as servants Vitaliy Bezgin and Oleh Dunda.