NATO F-35 jets intercept Russian planes with supersonic missiles over Baltic Sea – photos
Dutch, Finnish, and Swedish aircraft intercepted Russian planes over the Baltic Sea, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans reported.
The incident occurred on December 17.
The official noted that the Russian aircraft were armed with supersonic missiles.
The interception was carried out by U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets.
Brekelmans shared the following photos of the interception:
- Throughout the week, NATO aircraft conducted seven sorties to identify and escort Russian planes that violated flight regulations over the Baltic Sea.
- These aircraft were flying without flight plans and had their radar transponders switched off, a recurring issue in the region.