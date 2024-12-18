NATO F-35 jets intercept Russian planes with supersonic missiles over Baltic Sea – photos

The incident occurred on December 17

Photo from Ruben Brekelmans' account on X

Dutch, Finnish, and Swedish aircraft intercepted Russian planes over the Baltic Sea, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans reported.

The incident occurred on December 17.

The official noted that the Russian aircraft were armed with supersonic missiles.

The interception was carried out by U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets.

Brekelmans shared the following photos of the interception: