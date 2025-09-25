One of Russia's most valuable agents from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years behind bars
the head of the housing and maintenance service of one of the Air Force brigades, who was detained in the summer in Lviv region, will spend 15 years behind bars. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Among the main targets of the enemy were operational airfields and logistics bases for servicing combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As the investigation established, in order to attract the man to cooperate, the occupiers engaged his ex-military wife, who is a member of the FSB agent apparatus in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.
According to law enforcement, the detainee was one of the most valuable FSB agents who spied in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Court finds Russian agent guilty of treason and illegal handling of weapons.
- on August 21, the SBU exposed a marine officer who is suspected of adjusting Russian strikes. According to the case file, the detainee passed the geolocation of his unit to the Russians to adjust enemy fire on Ukrainian defenders.
