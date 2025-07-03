SBU detains Air Force major in Lviv region

Detainee (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

A major of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, collaborated with an elite special unit of the Federal Security Service of the aggressor state, was detained in Lviv region. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine.

Counterintelligence officers in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thwarted another Russian attempt to obtain coordinates of aviation infrastructure, SBU says.

Ukrainian intelligence service claims that the occupiers recruited a major of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through his ex-military wife, who works for the aggressor in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The mole's subversive activities were coordinated by Alexander Belodedov, a staff member of the FSB's Alpha special operations department.

The man's main task was to collect information about Ukrainian military aviation. In particular, the enemy was trying to obtain the coordinates of operational airfields, logistics hubs and maintenance centers for combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russians planned to launch missile and drone strikes against them.

The major was served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed by a group of people under martial law. The military man was arrested and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also, his ex-wife, who is in the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine, was served with a suspicion in absentia.

Photo: SBU