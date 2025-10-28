For years, the Russian singer has been the "voice of Russian propaganda" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and promoted Putin's policies

Philip Kirkorov (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Russia's People's Artist and Putinist Philip Kirkorov has been served by the Security Service of Ukraine with a notice of suspicion of violating the rules of entry into the temporarily occupied territory due to his repeated performances for the occupiers. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to law enforcement officers, Kirkorov systematically participated in events in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine organized by the Russian authorities. It is noted that by his actions he "contributed to the legitimization of the occupation" and supported Russian propaganda.

In particular, on March 18, 2021, the singer took part in a rally-concert at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where he directly supported the illegal annexation of Crimea. Also, the Russian authorities systematically involved Kirkorov in entertainment events for soldiers during 2022-2024, which, in particular, took place in the temporarily occupied Feodosia (Crimea) and Horlivka (Donetsk region).

In 2022, according to law enforcement, the Russian artist visited a military hospital in Feodosia, where he publicly supported the occupiers. He performed in Horlivka in 2024, also in a hospital for the military. Kirkorov delivered so-called humanitarian aid, and a day later gave a concert in the Shakhtar hall destroyed by the Russians.

Kirkorov has also been under Ukrainian sanctions since 2022. And on April 18, 2024, the European Court of Human Rights found him responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's independence. It is noted that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used him as an instrument of "soft power" in Russia's policy against the territorial sovereignty of states and against human rights and freedoms.

Law enforcement also noted that Kirkorov himself never denied that he was a tool for spreading the ideology of the Russian president and publicly called himself "Putin's representative on stage" and constantly supported the dictator and his policies.