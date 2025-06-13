Russian rapper-propagandist Timati has been suspected in Ukraine

Timur Yunusov took part in at least seven propaganda concerts in temporarily occupied Crimea

Timati (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukraine has in absentia charged Russian singer-propagandist Timur Yunusov, known as Timati, with criminal charges. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported this.

Yunusov is one of the participants in Russian propaganda, who was a confidant of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the so-called presidential elections in 2012, 2018, and 2024, participating in his inauguration and in events celebrating his victory in the "elections".

In addition, Timati supported Russian aggression, the annexation of Crimea, and the violation of Ukraine's fundamental rights to independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He took part in at least seven propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which were aimed at legitimizing the occupation of Crimea.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the performer performed at a rally-concert in the city of Simferopol on the occasion of the anniversary of the annexation. The event was intended to create an artificial perception before the world community that the local population supported the occupation of Crimea and integration into Russia.

Timati was charged with violating the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine with the aim of causing harm to state interests, committed repeatedly.

On February 25, 2025, Ukraine announced in absentia suspicion against Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman.

On March 4, Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin received suspicion from the SBU, who called for the killing of Ukrainians from a stage in central Moscow.