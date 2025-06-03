A map showing Russian Crimea was shown at an international UN event

The error was corrected through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and more than five other organizations.

International meeting in Geneva (Photo: uachd.gov.ua)

During a side event at the 28th International Meeting of National Mine Action Directors and UN Advisors in Geneva, a map was used that indicated Crimea as Russian territory. The error has now been corrected, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports .

According to the department, the Ukrainian delegation discovered an incorrect depiction of the territory of Ukraine in one of the presentations.

After the Ukrainian side's complaint, the UN Global Protection Cluster updated the map on its website and assured that it would take all necessary measures to ensure that similar situations do not occur again.

"The borders of sovereign and independent Ukraine are inviolable. We thank our partners for their quick and decisive response. We continue to work to ensure that Ukraine is always depicted correctly on world maps," the Foreign Ministry said.

As noted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, the Embassy of Ukraine in Denmark, the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service and other institutions were involved in resolving the issue of correcting the error.

The International Meeting of National Mine Action Directors and UN Advisors was held in Geneva from April 9 to 11.