Verkhovna Rada supports extension of martial law and general mobilization until August

The Verkhovna Rada supported President Zelenskyy's decrees on extending martial law and mobilization for another three months

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another three months - until August 11, 2024. The lawmakers made the decision at a session of the parliament, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Bill No. 11234 was supported by 339 legislators, No. 11235 by 336 lawmakers.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine have been extended once every three months. This was already the eleventh vote of the legislature.

First, the president prepares two decrees, then they are submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval. Bills are first considered by the Defense Committee, and then voted on in the floor. As a result, the president signs laws approving his decree.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine were declared on February 24, 2022 due to Russia's full-scale military aggression.