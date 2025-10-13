Russia helps North Korea with submarines – South Korean Defense Minister

Seoul said that Russia shared with the DPRK technologies related to the creation of submarines and missile weapons

North Korean and Russian dictators (Photo / EРА)

North Korea may have received technical assistance from Russia to develop its submarine fleet. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Korea, Ahn Kyu-bak, at a hearing of the parliamentary defense committee, , according to Reuters.

According to the official, it is about "various technologies" related to submarine and missile programs.

Ahn Kyu-bak emphasized that it is too early to talk about a successful launch of a submarine missile, as there were tests on submerged platforms, but no confirmed launch from a conventional submarine has been recorded.

North Korea and Russia have significantly improved military cooperation over the past two years.

According to South Korean intelligence estimates, Pyongyang has deployed more than 10,000 troops to participate in the war against Ukraine in exchange for economic and military-technological assistance.